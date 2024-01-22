E. Jean Carroll trial against Donald Trump is postponed
The judge overseeing writer E. Jean Carroll's latest civil case against Donald Trump postponed the trial until Tuesday.
U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan announced the postponement after one juror reported feeling ill, and one of Trump's lawyers said at least one of her parents had tested positive for COVID-19.
