Health News Roundup: US FDA approves first treatment for severe frostbite; Putin says Russia is close to creating cancer vaccines and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Italy launches COVID inquiry over opposition protest

Italy's parliament approved on Wednesday the creation of an official inquiry into the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, angering opposition parties who were in power at the time and fear it will become a political witch hunt. The lower house, now dominated by right-wing parties from Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's ruling coalition, approved the bill to set up the inquiry by vote of 132 to 86.

Britain sees launch of Lilly's weight-loss drug Mounjaro

Eli Lilly's Mounjaro is being launched in Britain this week, two pharmacy companies said on Wednesday, making the UK the fourth European country to introduce the highly-anticipated obesity drug. British pharmacy and beauty chain Superdrug said on Wednesday that eligible private patients could seek prescriptions for Mounjaro, also approved for diabetes, through its Online Doctor service from Thursday.

Disabled employment surged in COVID; 2024 less certain

COVID-19 changed the trajectory of Lucy Trieshmann's budding legal career. Having Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, a rare inherited disorder, Trieshmann found in-person law school lectures unbearable without spending part of the time lying on the floor. Lockdowns in March 2020 meant classes went online, and before long Trieshmann hit a groove attending from home, eventually landing an American Civil Liberties Union fellowship that featured working remotely.

Cholera vaccine stocks 'empty' as cases surge

The emergency global stockpile of cholera vaccines is empty with all available doses for this month already allocated to countries battling major outbreaks, two United Nations agencies told Reuters. The rest of this year will see a predicted shortfall of at least 50 million doses between demand and supply, a UNICEF official added, as cases continue to surge worldwide.

KKR to acquire a stake in health tech firm Cotiviti

Private equity firm KKR & Co has agreed to acquire a stake in Cotiviti from investment manager Veritas Capital, the healthcare technology firm said on Wednesday. KKR and Veritas will have equal ownership stakes in Cotiviti following the deal's closure, expected in the second quarter of 2024.

US FTC seeks information on drug shortages at hospitals

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is seeking information on the role played by drug distributors and other companies that purchase medicines for U.S. hospitals over a shortage of generic drugs like chemotherapies and antibiotics, it said on Wednesday.

The public information request by the agency and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services comes on the back of a shortage of crucial drugs like chemotherapies over the last one year, which has forced hospitals to ration them to patients.

US is '18 months or so' away from finding bird flu vaccine, says agriculture secretary

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is "18 months or so" away from identifying a vaccine for the current strain of bird flu and is developing a process to distribute it, said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on Wednesday. USDA has found bird flu in 8 commercial flocks and 14 backyard flocks so far this year, affecting 530,000 poultry, according to agency data.

US FDA approves first treatment for severe frostbite

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved Eicos Sciences' injection, making it the first-ever treatment to treat severe frostbite in adults. The treatment, which will help reduce the risk of amputation, will be sold under the brand name Aurlumyn and is expected to be available in Spring 2024, although its pricing has not yet been determined, the company said in an e-mailed statement.

Putin says Russia is close to creating cancer vaccines

President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russian scientists were close to creating vaccines for cancer that could soon be available to patients. Putin said in televised comments that "we have come very close to the creation of so-called cancer vaccines and immunomodulatory drugs of a new generation".

Biogen gets DOJ subpoena on business operations in foreign countries

Biogen has received a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice seeking information relating to the company's business operations in several foreign countries, the drugmaker disclosed in a regulatory filing on Wednesday. Biogen also said it is providing information on foreign business operations to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

(With inputs from agencies.)