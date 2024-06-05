Left Menu

COVID-19 Vaccine Updates: Promising Results for 2024-25 Shots

Manufacturers report that the 2024-25 COVID-19 vaccines targeting the JN.1 variant may neutralize newer subvariants like KP.2 more effectively than older shots. Pfizer and BioNTech are ready for immediate supply upon approval, with Moderna and Novavax expecting availability by August.

Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2024 18:20 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 18:20 IST
The companies manufacturing COVID-19 vaccines said data from animals studies showed their 2024-25 shots targeting the JN.1 variant that was dominant earlier this year could neutralize newer subvariants such as KP.2 much better than the older shots.

Pfizer and its partner BioNTech will be ready to supply the updated vaccines immediately upon approval, while Moderna and Novavax forecast a timeline for August.

This was disclosed in a presentation by the companies ahead of a meeting of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's advisers on Wednesday.

