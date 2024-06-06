Bird Flu Outbreak Hits Iowa Dairy Cows

A U.S. outbreak of bird flu in dairy cows expanded to a tenth state as Iowa reported its first infection in a herd on Wednesday.

The United States has confirmed cases in more than 80 herds nationwide since late March and three dairy workers have tested positive. Iowa, the tenth biggest milk-producing state, is the first new state to find an infected dairy herd since the U.S. confirmed an outbreak in Colorado on April 26.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture in late April began requiring lactating cows to test negative before being shipped across state lines. It later said the order likely helped prevent the spread of the virus to new states. Iowa's agriculture department said it would soon take additional steps to protect its dairy cows and poultry flocks.

