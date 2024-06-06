China Races to Develop Ozempic Generics Amid Early Patent Expiry

At least 11 generic versions of Novo Nordisk's popular diabetes drug Ozempic are in the final stages of clinical trials in China, as developers seek to profit from an early patent expiry of the therapy's active ingredient semaglutide in China.

COMPANIES WHICH COMPLETED PHASE 3 Hangzhou Jiuyuan Gene Engineering: It has said its drug has "similar clinical efficacy and safety" as Ozempic

Livzon Pharmaceutical Group COMPANIES THAT FINISHED RECRUITING FOR PHASE 3 TRIALS

Chongqing Chenan Biopharmaceutical/Shanghai Bovax Biotechnology COMPANIES RECRUITING PARTICIPANTS FOR PHASE 3 TRIALS

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Huadong Medicine/Peg-Bio Biopharm

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited subsidiary Qilu Pharmaceutical

COMPANIES THAT HAVE YET TO START RECRUITING Brilliant Pharmaceuticals

QL Biopharm Sihuan Pharmaceutical subsidiary

United Laboratories Source: records from http://www.chinadrugtrials.org.cn/

