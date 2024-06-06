China Races to Develop Ozempic Generics Amid Early Patent Expiry
At least 11 generic versions of Novo Nordisk's diabetes drug Ozempic are in the final stages of clinical trials in China. Developers are seeking to capitalize on the early patent expiry of semaglutide, Ozempic's active ingredient, in China, with several companies at various stages of trial completion.
COMPANIES WHICH COMPLETED PHASE 3 Hangzhou Jiuyuan Gene Engineering: It has said its drug has "similar clinical efficacy and safety" as Ozempic
Livzon Pharmaceutical Group COMPANIES THAT FINISHED RECRUITING FOR PHASE 3 TRIALS
Chongqing Chenan Biopharmaceutical/Shanghai Bovax Biotechnology COMPANIES RECRUITING PARTICIPANTS FOR PHASE 3 TRIALS
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Huadong Medicine/Peg-Bio Biopharm
Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited subsidiary Qilu Pharmaceutical
COMPANIES THAT HAVE YET TO START RECRUITING Brilliant Pharmaceuticals
QL Biopharm Sihuan Pharmaceutical subsidiary
United Laboratories Source: records from http://www.chinadrugtrials.org.cn/
