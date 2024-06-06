Left Menu

Delhi's Private Hospitals Under Scrutiny: ACB Probe Unveils Shocking Discrepancies

The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of Delhi has discovered discrepancies in 44 private hospitals, with four operating illegally. Prompted by a fatal neonatal hospital fire, the ACB inspected 62 facilities. Issues range from missing licenses to expired safety certificates. A comprehensive probe is underway, implicating potential misconduct by government officials.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2024 21:06 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 21:06 IST
Delhi's Private Hospitals Under Scrutiny: ACB Probe Unveils Shocking Discrepancies
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of Delhi has uncovered alarming discrepancies in 44 private hospitals, with four operating illegally, during an extensive probe into the city's medical facilities.

This investigation follows a tragic neonatal hospital fire in Vivek Vihar on May 25, resulting in seven newborns' deaths. The ACB inspected 62 medical facilities in Delhi, revealing several were operating without proper licenses, safety measures, or registration certificates.

The Lieutenant Governor, V K Saxena, has ordered a comprehensive anti-corruption probe, highlighting mismanagement and negligence within the health department. Reports suggest potential collusion between government officials and these facilities to bypass regulations. More inspections are imminent as Delhi hosts over 1,000 private hospitals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global
4
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024