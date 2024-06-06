Delhi's Private Hospitals Under Scrutiny: ACB Probe Unveils Shocking Discrepancies

The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of Delhi has uncovered alarming discrepancies in 44 private hospitals, with four operating illegally, during an extensive probe into the city's medical facilities.

This investigation follows a tragic neonatal hospital fire in Vivek Vihar on May 25, resulting in seven newborns' deaths. The ACB inspected 62 medical facilities in Delhi, revealing several were operating without proper licenses, safety measures, or registration certificates.

The Lieutenant Governor, V K Saxena, has ordered a comprehensive anti-corruption probe, highlighting mismanagement and negligence within the health department. Reports suggest potential collusion between government officials and these facilities to bypass regulations. More inspections are imminent as Delhi hosts over 1,000 private hospitals.

