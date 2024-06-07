Left Menu

Tragic River Drowning: Four Indian Medical Students Lose Lives in Russia

Four Indian medical students drowned in River Volkhov near St Petersburg, Russia while trying to save a friend. The Indian mission in Russia is coordinating with authorities to expedite the return of the bodies to their families. Proper treatment is being provided to the lone survivor.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 07-06-2024 10:55 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 10:55 IST
Tragic River Drowning: Four Indian Medical Students Lose Lives in Russia
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

In a tragic incident, four Indian medical students drowned in the River Volkhov near St Petersburg, Russia. The Indian missions in the country are working closely with Russian authorities to ensure that the bodies are returned to their grieving families as soon as possible.

The unfortunate students, identified as two boys and two girls aged between 18 and 20, were enrolled at the nearby Novgorod State University in Veliky Novgorod city. Local reports indicate that a female student found herself in peril after wading from the beach on the river. Her four companions heroically attempted to rescue her but, in a heartbreaking sequence of events, three of the rescuers also lost their lives.

One boy was rescued by local residents. The Embassy of India in Moscow confirmed that every effort is being made to repatriate the bodies and provide care for the surviving student. The Consulate General of India in St Petersburg extended its condolences and reassured the bereaved families of their full support during this difficult time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Revolution: How Biomass and Ammonia are Transforming Coal Power Plants

Pathways to Hope: Tackling Legal Barriers to End the HIV Epidemic by 2030

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024