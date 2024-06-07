Tragic River Drowning: Four Indian Medical Students Lose Lives in Russia

In a tragic incident, four Indian medical students drowned in the River Volkhov near St Petersburg, Russia. The Indian missions in the country are working closely with Russian authorities to ensure that the bodies are returned to their grieving families as soon as possible.

The unfortunate students, identified as two boys and two girls aged between 18 and 20, were enrolled at the nearby Novgorod State University in Veliky Novgorod city. Local reports indicate that a female student found herself in peril after wading from the beach on the river. Her four companions heroically attempted to rescue her but, in a heartbreaking sequence of events, three of the rescuers also lost their lives.

One boy was rescued by local residents. The Embassy of India in Moscow confirmed that every effort is being made to repatriate the bodies and provide care for the surviving student. The Consulate General of India in St Petersburg extended its condolences and reassured the bereaved families of their full support during this difficult time.

