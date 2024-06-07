Left Menu

Beating Alzheimer's: How Lifestyle Changes Transformed Two Lives

Two individuals diagnosed with Alzheimer's claim significant improvement in symptoms through lifestyle changes. Their journey, detailed in a CNN documentary, highlights the benefits of a plant-based diet, exercise, and improved heart health. More research is needed, but their stories offer hope for preventative measures against Alzheimer's.

PTI | Sheffield | Updated: 07-06-2024 11:25 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 11:25 IST
Beating Alzheimer's: How Lifestyle Changes Transformed Two Lives
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Sheffield, Jun 7 (The Conversation) - In a groundbreaking revelation, two individuals diagnosed with Alzheimer's assert that they have significantly improved their symptoms purely through lifestyle modifications.

For the past decade, dementia and Alzheimer's have been leading causes of death in the UK, responsible for 11.4% of deaths in 2022. While novel drugs show promise in slowing down disease progression, accumulating evidence suggests that simple lifestyle changes may potentially 'reverse' Alzheimer's symptoms.

Cici Zerbe and Simon Nicholls, the focal subjects of the CNN documentary 'The Last Alzheimer's Patient,' share their inspiring journey of overcoming Alzheimer's through a regimen including a plant-based diet, regular exercise, yoga, and meditation. Their remarkable progress, marked by the elimination of Alzheimer's biomarkers, stands as a testament to the power of lifestyle interventions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Revolution: How Biomass and Ammonia are Transforming Coal Power Plants

Pathways to Hope: Tackling Legal Barriers to End the HIV Epidemic by 2030

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024