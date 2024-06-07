Left Menu

Diarrhoea Outbreak Affects 286 in Himachal's Hamirpur: 34 New Cases Reported

Over 34 new diarrhoea cases were reported from 10 villages in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur, bringing the total to 286 patients. The Chief Medical Officer and the health department are actively monitoring the situation. The Chief Minister has directed immediate action to prevent further spread.

PTI | Hamirpur | Updated: 07-06-2024 12:44 IST
In a span of 24 hours, 34 new diarrhoea cases emerged from 10 villages in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur, elevating the total number of affected individuals to 286, officials reported on Friday.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. R K Agnihotri confirmed that these cases were identified till Thursday night. Out of the total, 14 patients remain hospitalized, while 193 have been discharged. The remaining patients are receiving treatment at home.

Residents from twelve villages within Gram Panchayats such as Lamblu, Chamned, Gasota, Bafrin, and Pandher have been affected since last Friday. The region has a population of approximately 4,550. A health department team has visited the locations and provided advice for proper care.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has demanded detailed reports about the outbreak and instructed the health department to ensure ample medical supplies and facilities. Additionally, the Jal Shakti Vibhag has been ordered to chlorinate water sources and ensure the provision of clean water to curb the disease's spread.

Previously, similar outbreaks in Hamirpur affected over 400 people in March and around 1,000 in Nadaun in January, further resurfacing in June.

