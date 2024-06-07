Left Menu

Vigorous Exercise Found to Lower Dementia Risk in Elderly with High Blood Pressure

New research from Wake Forest University reveals that vigorous physical activity can lower the risk of dementia in older adults with hypertension. The study highlights significant benefits, particularly in those under 75, and calls for further investigation with diverse populations and device-based metrics.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2024 13:51 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 13:51 IST
Vigorous Exercise Found to Lower Dementia Risk in Elderly with High Blood Pressure
A recent study from Wake Forest University suggests that vigorous physical activity might reduce the risk of dementia in older adults afflicted with high blood pressure. Researchers discovered that participants who engaged in exercise that elevated their heart rates and caused sweating at least once a week had significantly lower rates of mild cognitive impairment and dementia.

The study highlighted that 60% of participants, all aged 50 and above, reported participating in such vigorous physical activities weekly. 'It is welcome news that a higher number of older adults are engaging in physical exercise. This also suggests that older adults who recognise the importance of exercise may be more inclined to exercise at higher intensity,' said Richard Kazibwe, an assistant professor at the School of Medicine, Wake Forest University.

The protective impact of vigorous exercise was more pronounced in participants younger than 75 years of age. Despite these promising findings, Kazibwe emphasized the need for more comprehensive research, involving device-based physical activity measurements and more diverse populations.

