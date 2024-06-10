Left Menu

IIT Madras and NASA JPL Join Forces to Combat Space Pathogens

Researchers from IIT Madras and NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory are studying multidrug-resistant pathogens on the ISS. A comprehensive study focuses on Enterobacter bugandensis, a hospital-acquired infection pathogen found aboard the ISS, unveiling accelerated mutations. Findings have applications in developing targeted antimicrobial treatments critical for both spacecraft and Earth settings like hospitals.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-06-2024 21:21 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 21:21 IST
In a groundbreaking collaboration, researchers from IIT Madras and NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory are delving into the study of multi-drug resistant pathogens aboard the International Space Station (ISS). This research holds significant implications for astronaut health and beyond.

The comprehensive study focuses primarily on the genomic, functional, and metabolic enhancements of multidrug-resistant pathogens, specifically Enterobacter bugandensis—a notorious nosocomial infection. The accelerated rate of mutations observed in this pathogen aboard the ISS could inform new antimicrobial treatments for use in controlled environments on Earth, such as hospital ICUs and surgical theatres.

Addressing the microbial landscape aboard the ISS is crucial for astronaut health, given the unique immune challenges and limited medical facilities available in space. This study underscores the urgent need to understand the pathogenic potential of microorganisms in space to protect astronaut well-being and mitigate risks posed by opportunistic pathogens.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

