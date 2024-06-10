IIT Madras and NASA JPL Join Forces to Combat Space Pathogens

In a groundbreaking collaboration, researchers from IIT Madras and NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory are delving into the study of multi-drug resistant pathogens aboard the International Space Station (ISS). This research holds significant implications for astronaut health and beyond.

The comprehensive study focuses primarily on the genomic, functional, and metabolic enhancements of multidrug-resistant pathogens, specifically Enterobacter bugandensis—a notorious nosocomial infection. The accelerated rate of mutations observed in this pathogen aboard the ISS could inform new antimicrobial treatments for use in controlled environments on Earth, such as hospital ICUs and surgical theatres.

Addressing the microbial landscape aboard the ISS is crucial for astronaut health, given the unique immune challenges and limited medical facilities available in space. This study underscores the urgent need to understand the pathogenic potential of microorganisms in space to protect astronaut well-being and mitigate risks posed by opportunistic pathogens.

