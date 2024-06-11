Left Menu

Heat Exposure Puts Heart Under Stress: New Study Reveals Crucial Insights

A new study highlights that exposure to heat significantly stresses the heart, especially in adults with coronary artery disease (CAD). Researchers observed increased blood flow to the heart muscles and identified heat-induced myocardial ischemia in CAD patients. Staying cool is highly recommended for those at risk.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2024 18:39 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 18:39 IST
In a groundbreaking discovery, researchers have found that exposure to heat significantly stresses the human heart by increasing blood flow to the organ's walls. Published recently in the Annals of Internal Medicine, the study highlights concerns for adults, particularly those with coronary artery disease (CAD).

Researchers at Montreal Heart Institute artificially raised the core body temperature of 61 adults by 1.5 degrees Celsius and monitored changes. They found that blood flow increased in all participants, but some with CAD experienced heat-induced myocardial ischemia—a condition where blood flow is obstructed, even though no outward symptoms were noted.

Experts stress the importance of staying cool, especially with rising global temperatures. This research underscores the need for identifying vulnerable individuals to mitigate risks of adverse cardiovascular events linked to heat exposure.

