Hamirpur Diarrhoea Outbreak Now Under Control
An outbreak of diarrhoea affecting 10 villages in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district has been contained, officials announced. From May 31 to now, 314 patients were affected but have all been cured. Immediate measures were taken regarding the water sources, with 32 out of 42 tested samples cleared.
HAMIRPUR, HP—An outbreak of diarrhoea that recently affected 10 villages in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district has been successfully contained, according to local officials.
Chief Medical Officer Dr. RK Agnihotri confirmed that all 314 patients from Lamblu, Chamned, Gasota, Bafrin, and Pandher gram panchayats have been cured, following the initial outbreak on May 31.
Executive Engineer Anoop Thakur from the Jal Shakti department stated that immediate inspections were conducted on drinking water schemes, treatment plants, and storage tanks. Of the 42 water samples tested, 32 were found safe, with results pending for 10 samples collected on June 8.
