New Report Reveals High Potency Opioids Penetrate African Drug Markets

A groundbreaking report released on Wednesday by the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime has discovered the consumption of highly potent synthetic opioids, known as nitazenes, by individuals in Africa for the first time.

Nitazenes, powerful drugs far more potent than heroin and comparable with substances like fentanyl, have historically been linked to overdose deaths in Western and Asian countries. The report reveals an alarming trend: nitazenes now infiltrate African drug markets, significantly increasing overdose risks for users.

The study, which focuses on chemical analyses from Sierra Leone and Guinea-Bissau, found nitazenes in 83% of kush samples in Sierra Leone and 55% in Guinea-Bissau. The findings indicate that nitazenes are being imported into these regions, posing a severe health threat as young users unknowingly ingest these potent substances. Immediate deployment of chemical testing equipment is essential for combating this crisis, the report suggests.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)