98-Year-Old WWII Veteran Becomes Oldest Organ Donor in U.S. History

Orville Allen, a 98-year-old veteran of World War II and the Korean War, became the oldest American to donate an organ upon his death. His liver was successfully transplanted to a 72-year-old woman, marking a significant milestone in organ donations.

13-06-2024
Orville Allen, a decorated veteran of both World War II and the Korean War, made history as the oldest American to donate an organ at the age of 98. His liver was successfully transplanted to a 72-year-old woman, as confirmed by Mid-America Transplant.

Allen's selfless act of service continued even after his death on May 29, when swelling around his brain, resulting from a fall, couldn't be healed. Despite the family's initial surprise due to his advanced age, the organ was deemed viable for transplantation.

Allen's unwavering commitment to helping others is a powerful legacy. Former students and community members were inspired to become organ donors themselves, following his example.

