FDA Revises COVID-19 Vaccine Targets to KP.2 Strain

The FDA recommended that COVID-19 vaccine makers target the KP.2 strain in their updated shots, changing its earlier advisory targeting the JN.1 strain. This update comes as Moderna and Novavax submitted applications for updating their fall 2024 season shots. Shares of Moderna, Novavax, and BioNTech dropped by up to 5%.

Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2024 00:15 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 00:15 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommended COVID-19 vaccine makers target the KP.2 strain with the updated shots, if feasible, changing its earlier advisory seeking targeting of the JN.1 variant, which was dominant earlier this year.

The FDA's change in recommendation, in an update dated Thursday, comes even as Moderna and Novavax — makers of two of the three COVID vaccines — submitted their applications to the agency for updating the fall 2024 season shots with the JN.1 strain. Novavax submitted its application on Friday.

Shares of Moderna, Novavax and BioNTech were down between 3% and 5% in the U.S. BioNTech is Pfizer's partner for its COVID-19 vaccine.

