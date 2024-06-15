Left Menu

Global Pandemic Agreement: A Missed Opportunity in Health Security

The international community's failure to finalize a global pandemic agreement has left significant gaps in preparedness for future infectious disease emergencies. Although the WHO has made some amendments to the International Health Regulations, a comprehensive pandemic agreement is crucial for better global health security and preparedness.

PTI | Dunedin | Updated: 15-06-2024 13:12 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 13:12 IST
  New Zealand

In Dunedin and Hamilton, New Zealand, the international community recently stumbled in concluding a comprehensive global pandemic agreement, creating a void in preparedness for the next major health crisis. Despite substantial amendments to the International Health Regulations by the WHO, these measures fall short without a broader pandemic agreement.

The ongoing risk of pandemics similar to COVID-19, the worst in a century, is growing, prompting urgent calls for improved global health security. While recent WHO revisions mark progress, experts insist that a pandemic agreement is critical for preventing future outbreaks.

Originally established in the mid-19th century to control cholera, global health policies have evolved significantly, with the 2005 International Health Regulations being a landmark. However, emerging zoonotic diseases have proven these measures insufficient. A pandemic agreement must address these gaps and foster international cooperation to better protect global health.

