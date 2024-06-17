Left Menu

Study Shows 25% of Those with Bipolar Disorder Achieve Complete Mental Health

A Canadian study found that over 40% of individuals with bipolar disorder were symptom-free, with 25% achieving complete mental health. Trust in a confidant, spirituality, and absence of chronic pain were key factors. Despite improvements, challenges persist for those with this condition. Findings published in the Journal of Affective Disorders Reports.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2024 14:12 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 14:12 IST
A groundbreaking Canadian study reveals that more than 40% of individuals diagnosed with bipolar disorder are symptom-free, and 25% have achieved complete mental health.

Co-author Ishnaa Gulati from the University of Toronto highlights the importance of having a trusted confidant, spirituality, and absence of chronic pain as critical to psychological flourishing.

Despite these positive findings, challenges remain for those with a history of bipolar disorder compared to their peers. The detailed study now appears in the Journal of Affective Disorders Reports, offering new insights for mental health professionals.

