Left Menu

New Zealand's Midwifery Crisis: Funding, Recognition, and Sustainability

New Zealand’s midwifery sector is facing severe understaffing and underfunding issues, which are exacerbated by a lack of professional recognition. The 2024 budget includes significant health funding, but it remains unclear how much will directly support midwives. Increased investment in training, support, and on-call compensation is crucial for sustainability.

PTI | London | Updated: 18-06-2024 12:16 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 12:16 IST
New Zealand's Midwifery Crisis: Funding, Recognition, and Sustainability
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Amid ongoing challenges, New Zealand's midwifery sector anticipates potential relief from the 2024 budget, which allocates NZ$8.15 billion in health funding. The sector, however, continues to grapple with severe understaffing and underfunding.

Of the 3,300 registered midwives, 40% are approaching retirement age, with many leaving due to inadequate support and financial constraints. The need to triple the number of qualifying midwives annually is critical to meet current demands.

Research highlights that midwives' struggles are deeply rooted in gendered professional structures, leading to undervaluation and insufficient support, particularly during the pandemic. Addressing these issues through 'earn as you learn' initiatives and increased on-call compensation is essential for the profession's future sustainability.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity Discourses in SMEs: From Synergistic Assets to Impractical Liabilities

Transforming Education in Sub-Saharan Africa: The Power of Public Investment

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024