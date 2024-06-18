New Zealand's Midwifery Crisis: Funding, Recognition, and Sustainability

Amid ongoing challenges, New Zealand's midwifery sector anticipates potential relief from the 2024 budget, which allocates NZ$8.15 billion in health funding. The sector, however, continues to grapple with severe understaffing and underfunding.

Of the 3,300 registered midwives, 40% are approaching retirement age, with many leaving due to inadequate support and financial constraints. The need to triple the number of qualifying midwives annually is critical to meet current demands.

Research highlights that midwives' struggles are deeply rooted in gendered professional structures, leading to undervaluation and insufficient support, particularly during the pandemic. Addressing these issues through 'earn as you learn' initiatives and increased on-call compensation is essential for the profession's future sustainability.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)