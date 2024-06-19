Left Menu

Guwahati Refinery Boosts Healthcare in Assam's Darrang District

Guwahati Refinery has implemented a series of healthcare support systems, including the donation of two ambulances and an anaesthesia workstation, to Assam's Darrang district. This initiative is part of their Corporate Social Responsibility under the Aspirational District Programme.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 19-06-2024 12:52 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 12:52 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

As part of the Aspirational District Programme, Guwahati Refinery has enhanced healthcare in Assam's Darrang district by handing over crucial medical equipment, officials announced on Wednesday.

A senior official confirmed that the CSR initiative included the donation of two ambulances and an anaesthesia workstation equipped with an ISO vaporizer to the district administration on Tuesday.

The new ambulances will serve the Kharupetia and Sipajhar community health centres, while the anaesthesia workstation will benefit Mangaldai Civil Hospital.

Darrang District Commissioner Munindra Nath Ngatey expressed gratitude, highlighting the urgent healthcare needs these contributions will address.

Guwahati Refinery adopted Darrang as an aspirational district in 2018 under the Centre's programme to uplift underserved areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

