Guwahati Refinery Boosts Healthcare in Assam's Darrang District

As part of the Aspirational District Programme, Guwahati Refinery has enhanced healthcare in Assam's Darrang district by handing over crucial medical equipment, officials announced on Wednesday.

A senior official confirmed that the CSR initiative included the donation of two ambulances and an anaesthesia workstation equipped with an ISO vaporizer to the district administration on Tuesday.

The new ambulances will serve the Kharupetia and Sipajhar community health centres, while the anaesthesia workstation will benefit Mangaldai Civil Hospital.

Darrang District Commissioner Munindra Nath Ngatey expressed gratitude, highlighting the urgent healthcare needs these contributions will address.

Guwahati Refinery adopted Darrang as an aspirational district in 2018 under the Centre's programme to uplift underserved areas.

