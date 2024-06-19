Union Health Minister Directs Heatwave Units Amid Rising Temperatures

In response to escalating temperatures across the nation, Union Health Minister JP Nadda has ordered the formation of special heatwave units in all central government hospitals. This directive comes amid growing concerns about the impact of extreme heat on public health.

Nadda, during a review meeting with health ministry officials, emphasized the necessity for hospitals to be fully prepared to deliver optimal care to those affected. Consequently, the ministry released an advisory urging state health departments to ensure readiness and prompt action against heat-related health issues.

The advisory highlighted the need for daily reporting of heatstroke cases and fatalities by state nodal officers, maintenance of digital records at medical facilities, and investigation of suspected heat-related deaths. It also stressed the dissemination of early warnings from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and public advisories on precautions.

