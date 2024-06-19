Left Menu

Union Health Minister Directs Heatwave Units Amid Rising Temperatures

Union Health Minister JP Nadda has mandated the establishment of special heatwave units in all central government hospitals due to rising temperatures. The ministry issued an advisory to state health departments to ensure preparedness and timely response to heat-related illnesses, highlighting the importance of data collection and robust health systems.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2024 23:23 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 23:23 IST
JP Nadda
In response to escalating temperatures across the nation, Union Health Minister JP Nadda has ordered the formation of special heatwave units in all central government hospitals. This directive comes amid growing concerns about the impact of extreme heat on public health.

Nadda, during a review meeting with health ministry officials, emphasized the necessity for hospitals to be fully prepared to deliver optimal care to those affected. Consequently, the ministry released an advisory urging state health departments to ensure readiness and prompt action against heat-related health issues.

The advisory highlighted the need for daily reporting of heatstroke cases and fatalities by state nodal officers, maintenance of digital records at medical facilities, and investigation of suspected heat-related deaths. It also stressed the dissemination of early warnings from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and public advisories on precautions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

