Telangana Eyes New Health Tourism Hub

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced plans for a health tourism hub in Hyderabad, aimed at attracting renowned firms and catering to international patients. The hub would be located near the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. The announcement was made during the 24th foundation day of Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-06-2024 22:46 IST | Created: 22-06-2024 22:46 IST
Revanth Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, on Saturday revealed his government's plans to establish a 'health tourism hub' in Hyderabad, offering comprehensive treatment services.

Speaking at the 24th foundation day celebration of Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital, he said the proposed hub would span 500-1,000 acres near Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, to attract renowned medical firms.

Reddy highlighted that many patients from Middle Eastern nations seek treatment in India, and the new facilities would greatly benefit them. He also recalled the contributions of the late N T Rama Rao in politics and welfare schemes.

