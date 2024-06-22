Telangana Eyes New Health Tourism Hub

Telangana Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, on Saturday revealed his government's plans to establish a 'health tourism hub' in Hyderabad, offering comprehensive treatment services.

Speaking at the 24th foundation day celebration of Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital, he said the proposed hub would span 500-1,000 acres near Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, to attract renowned medical firms.

Reddy highlighted that many patients from Middle Eastern nations seek treatment in India, and the new facilities would greatly benefit them. He also recalled the contributions of the late N T Rama Rao in politics and welfare schemes.

