Left Menu

U.S. and Mexico Collaborate to Safeguard Health Inspectors in Michoacan

The governor of Michoacan, Alfredo Ramirez, announced a security agreement with U.S. authorities to protect health inspectors of avocado and mango in the state. U.S. Ambassador Ken Salazar affirmed support on security, deforestation, and labor issues during a news conference with Ramirez.

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2024 23:05 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 23:05 IST
U.S. and Mexico Collaborate to Safeguard Health Inspectors in Michoacan
governor

The governor of Mexico's Michoacan state, Alfredo Ramirez, said on Monday that state and federal officials had agreed with U.S. authorities on a security model to protect U.S. health safety inspectors of avocado and mango in Mexico.

U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar, who was present at the news conference with Ramirez, said the U.S. was supporting and working with Mexican officials on security, deforestation and labor issues in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferred to Special Cell

Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferre...

 India
2
Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

 Global
3
DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

 India
4
DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universities, launches hardware enabled PG Certification Program

DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Debt Crisis: Developing Nations Struggle Under Financial Strain

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024