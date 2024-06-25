Karnataka CM Intensifies Efforts to Combat Dengue Spread

In response to the growing number of dengue cases, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took decisive action on Tuesday by mandating a comprehensive approach to the detection and treatment of the virus.

During a high-level meeting with Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao and senior officials, Siddaramaiah emphasized the urgency of ensuring the availability of treatment, medicines, and platelets across the state.

As per data from the chief minister's office, there have been 5,374 reported cases and five deaths. The case fatality rate stands at 0.09 percent, well below the national guideline of 0.5 percent. Hotspots include Bengaluru and several other districts such as Chikkamagaluru, Mysuru, and Haveri. Siddaramaiah underscored the government's commitment to controlling the spread through various measures, including intense source reduction activities every Friday and collaboration with urban local bodies for better sanitation to prevent water accumulation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)