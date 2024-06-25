Karnataka CM Intensifies Efforts to Combat Dengue Spread
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has instructed officials to address the rise in dengue cases urgently. In a meeting with Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao and senior officers, Siddaramaiah directed for improved treatment facilities, door-to-door surveys, and awareness campaigns to control the viral infection.
- Country:
- India
In response to the growing number of dengue cases, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took decisive action on Tuesday by mandating a comprehensive approach to the detection and treatment of the virus.
During a high-level meeting with Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao and senior officials, Siddaramaiah emphasized the urgency of ensuring the availability of treatment, medicines, and platelets across the state.
As per data from the chief minister's office, there have been 5,374 reported cases and five deaths. The case fatality rate stands at 0.09 percent, well below the national guideline of 0.5 percent. Hotspots include Bengaluru and several other districts such as Chikkamagaluru, Mysuru, and Haveri. Siddaramaiah underscored the government's commitment to controlling the spread through various measures, including intense source reduction activities every Friday and collaboration with urban local bodies for better sanitation to prevent water accumulation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
WHO Maintains Low Public Health Risk from H5N1 Avian Influenza
Re-Evaluating India's Ban on Tobacco Alternatives: A Holistic Approach to Public Health
Building a Healthier Tomorrow: WHO’s Blueprint for Public Health Workforce Excellence
Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies
Karnataka Bans Artificial Colours in Kebab Preparation to Safeguard Public Health