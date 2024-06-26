Telangana Junior Doctors Call Off Strike Following Government's Budget Sanction

In a significant development, junior doctors in Telangana have called off their two-day strike after the state government took concrete steps to address their demands. Orders were issued for enhancing medical college infrastructure and ensuring the timely release of stipends through a smooth, 'green channel' process.

The government has sanctioned a substantial budget of Rs 204.85 crore to the Director of Medical Education to kickstart various civil works at prominent medical colleges, including Osmania Medical College, Gandhi Medical College, and Kakatiya Medical College.

Expressing gratitude to Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha, the Telangana Junior Doctors Association lauded his efforts in resolving multiple long-standing issues. The strike, which initially saw doctors protesting at state-run hospitals and boycotting outpatient services, has now come to an end with the assurance of better infrastructure and timely stipends.

