Left Menu

Service Dogs: A Lifeline for Veterans Battling PTSD

A study published in JAMA Network Open found that service dogs alleviate PTSD symptoms in veterans. The clinical trial involved 156 veterans, showing those with service dogs reported less severe symptoms and improved quality of life. The findings underscore the potential lifesaving benefits of service dogs for veterans.

PTI | Arizona | Updated: 27-06-2024 09:02 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 09:02 IST
Service Dogs: A Lifeline for Veterans Battling PTSD
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United States

Arizona, Jun 27 (The Conversation) – Service dogs can significantly alleviate symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in veterans, a new study published in June 2024 in the JAMA Network Open confirms.

Conducted over the last decade, this research by a dedicated team has explored whether trained service dogs can assist veterans suffering from PTSD, a mental health issue spurred by traumatic events.

The clinical trial, the first and largest of its kind, assessed 156 post-9/11 veterans from K9s For Warriors' waitlist, showing that those who received service dogs reported notably milder symptoms and better versions of life.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
3
Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

 Global
4
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024