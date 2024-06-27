Revolutionizing Hair Loss Treatment: Dr. Batra’s® Launches XOGEN

New Delhi – In a groundbreaking move, Dr. Batra's® Healthcare, the world's largest chain of homeopathic clinics, has announced the launch of XOGEN, a revolutionary exosome-based hair treatment.

XOGEN aims to tackle hereditary hair loss with its advanced formulation. Utilizing a potent mix of 2 billion cells, the treatment has been clinically proven to deliver visible results in just three months. It works by stimulating stem cells to promote natural hair regrowth, nourishing follicles, reducing scalp inflammation, and enhancing blood flow, resulting in stronger, thicker hair. The process involves applying growth factor-rich exosomes onto the scalp, which then migrate to damaged hair cells to deliver essential nutrients for repair and healing.

Commenting on the launch, Dr. Akshay Batra, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of Dr. Batra's® Healthcare, said, "We are thrilled to introduce XOGEN, the world's most advanced exosome-based hair treatment. This therapy accelerates hair growth and revitalizes hair follicles, offering the quickest and most effective solution for those suffering from hereditary hair loss. At Dr. Batra's®, we are committed to delivering the best possible treatments and ensuring our patients' satisfaction." The XOGEN treatment will be available at all Dr. Batra's® clinics in India and Dubai, backed by a money-back guarantee. For more information and to book a consultation, visit www.drbatras.com.

