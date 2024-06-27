Tragic Incident: One-Year-Old Girl Loses Life After Falling into Bucket
A one-year-old girl, Fatima Ibrahim Khan, died on June 23 after falling into a bucket of water in Mumbra, Thane district. The child was undergoing treatment at a hospital when she passed away. A case has been registered and a police probe is underway.
PTI | Thane | Updated: 27-06-2024 16:57 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 16:57 IST
- Country:
- India
A one-year-old girl, Fatima Ibrahim Khan, who fell into a bucket of water on June 1, has passed away, according to a police official in Mumbra, Thane district.
The incident occurred while her parents were busy with household chores. Fatima was immediately rushed to a hospital in Kausa, where she succumbed to her injuries on June 23.
A case has been registered, and a thorough investigation is currently ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement