Tragic Incident: One-Year-Old Girl Loses Life After Falling into Bucket

A one-year-old girl, Fatima Ibrahim Khan, who fell into a bucket of water on June 1, has passed away, according to a police official in Mumbra, Thane district.

The incident occurred while her parents were busy with household chores. Fatima was immediately rushed to a hospital in Kausa, where she succumbed to her injuries on June 23.

A case has been registered, and a thorough investigation is currently ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.

