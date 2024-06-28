Kerala Human Rights Commission Probes Movie Shoot in Hospital

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission initiated an investigation on Friday following reports that a Malayalam movie was being filmed in the emergency wing of Angamaly Taluk Hospital in Ernakulam, causing significant discomfort to patients.

Acting on media reports, Commission member V K Beenakumari directed the Ernakulam District Medical Officer and the Angamaly Taluk Hospital Superintendent to provide an explanation within seven days.

The Commission stated that the film crew dimmed the emergency room lights and imposed restrictions, with approximately 50 individuals, including actors, present during the shoot. It was highlighted that doctors continued treating patients amidst the filming.

Titled 'Painkili' and produced by renowned Malayalam actor Fahadh Faassil, the movie's shoot reportedly disrupted emergency room access. The Commission added that the hospital, crucial for the underprivileged, was depicted as a private institution in the film.

In response, State Health Minister Veena George requested an explanation from the health department director regarding the permit for film shooting in the hospital's emergency wing.

