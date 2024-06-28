Left Menu

Kerala Human Rights Commission Probes Movie Shoot in Hospital

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission launched an inquiry after reports emerged that a Malayalam film was being shot in Angamaly Taluk Hospital's emergency wing, causing patient distress. Authorities have been directed to submit a report within seven days. The film, produced by Fahadh Faassil, restricted hospital access during the shoot.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-06-2024 17:04 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 17:04 IST
Kerala Human Rights Commission Probes Movie Shoot in Hospital
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission initiated an investigation on Friday following reports that a Malayalam movie was being filmed in the emergency wing of Angamaly Taluk Hospital in Ernakulam, causing significant discomfort to patients.

Acting on media reports, Commission member V K Beenakumari directed the Ernakulam District Medical Officer and the Angamaly Taluk Hospital Superintendent to provide an explanation within seven days.

The Commission stated that the film crew dimmed the emergency room lights and imposed restrictions, with approximately 50 individuals, including actors, present during the shoot. It was highlighted that doctors continued treating patients amidst the filming.

Titled 'Painkili' and produced by renowned Malayalam actor Fahadh Faassil, the movie's shoot reportedly disrupted emergency room access. The Commission added that the hospital, crucial for the underprivileged, was depicted as a private institution in the film.

In response, State Health Minister Veena George requested an explanation from the health department director regarding the permit for film shooting in the hospital's emergency wing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global
4
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024