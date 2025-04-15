Delhi PWD Restructuring Initiative: Enhancing Efficiency and Manpower Utilization

The Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) has established a committee aimed at restructuring its organizational framework to enhance operational efficiency. This development is part of a strategic initiative to optimize the use of departmental manpower and ensure effective management of the city's infrastructure.

An official order from the PWD outlines that the committee will consist of key members, including the engineer-in-chief, three chief engineers, and the personnel director, along with senior officials. Their principal task is to assess the existing workload across various divisions in the national capital.

The committee is mandated to submit its report within 20 days, providing recommendations for restructuring. These updates will inform the PWD's decisions on reallocating resources and adjusting departmental boundaries to better serve the city's needs following the successful integration of the horticulture and civil engineering wings in 2023.

