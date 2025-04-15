Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Calls on Mamata Banerjee Amid Murshidabad Unrest
Amid communal violence in Murshidabad, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury urged West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to visit affected areas. He criticized her for prioritizing other activities over addressing local unrest. Chowdhury highlighted issues facing migrant workers and questioned the state's response to the violence.
- Country:
- India
In the wake of recent communal unrest in Murshidabad, senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has made an urgent appeal to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to personally visit the violence-stricken district and engage with the affected families.
Chowdhury expressed his disappointment with the chief minister's decision to prioritize the inauguration of urban projects over addressing the communal turmoil in regions like Samserganj and Jangipur. He questioned why Mamata Banerjee, who dispatched delegations to protests in Uttar Pradesh and Manipur, ignored the situation in Murshidabad.
Highlighting the dire implications of the unrest, Chowdhury warned of potential challenges for the district's migrant laborers and questioned the state government's strategy to counteract negative perceptions being spread about Murshidabad. He called for a comprehensive investigation and demanded compensation for the victims.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mamata Banerjee's Stand Against Communal Provocations in West Bengal
West Bengal's Ram Navami: A Political Showdown Over Religion
Prominent Congress Leader Girija Vyas Injured in Aarti Accident
Tragic Gas Cylinder Blast Claims Seven Lives in West Bengal
Escalating Tensions in West Bengal: Security Heightened Amid Explosive Incidents