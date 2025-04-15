Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Calls on Mamata Banerjee Amid Murshidabad Unrest

In the wake of recent communal unrest in Murshidabad, senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has made an urgent appeal to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to personally visit the violence-stricken district and engage with the affected families.

Chowdhury expressed his disappointment with the chief minister's decision to prioritize the inauguration of urban projects over addressing the communal turmoil in regions like Samserganj and Jangipur. He questioned why Mamata Banerjee, who dispatched delegations to protests in Uttar Pradesh and Manipur, ignored the situation in Murshidabad.

Highlighting the dire implications of the unrest, Chowdhury warned of potential challenges for the district's migrant laborers and questioned the state government's strategy to counteract negative perceptions being spread about Murshidabad. He called for a comprehensive investigation and demanded compensation for the victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)