Teachers Call for Support from Sourav Ganguly Amid Job Loss Crisis

In a desperate plea for attention and support, a group of teachers left jobless due to a Supreme Court ruling attempted to meet Sourav Ganguly at his residence on Tuesday. Their aim was to invite him to join a march to the West Bengal state secretariat, 'Nabanna', scheduled for April 21.

This effort is part of a larger movement by 'Chakrihara Oikyamanch', a platform formed by the affected teachers, to urge the state government to take immediate legal action to reinstate their jobs. The teachers, alongside 25,753 others, lost their positions following revelations of extensive irregularities in the 2016 recruitment process.

The police intervened, citing security procedures and took the teachers to a station for discussion. Despite challenges, the teachers remain determined, highlighted by a human chain protest and ongoing petitions to the Supreme Court for job continuity until a new recruitment process is finalized.

