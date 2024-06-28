Left Menu

Kerala Introduces 'Ayushman Arogya Mandir' for Health Centres

The Kerala government will add 'Ayushman Arogya Mandir' along with existing National Health Mission centre names. This change follows the Union Health Ministry's revised branding guidelines. State Health Minister Veena George clarified that the current names will remain, with the new tagline added for branding purposes.

The Kerala government has unveiled plans to incorporate 'Ayushman Arogya Mandir' in the names of National Health Mission centres within the state. This adjustment adheres to updated branding guidelines set by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, which stipulates that Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres (ABHWCs) be rebranded with the additional title and the tagline 'Arogyam Paramam Dhanam'.

The updated state directive mandates that this new branding be displayed in both Malayalam and English across all sub-centres, including Janakeeya Arogya Kendrams, Family Health Centres, Primary Health Centres, Urban Family Health Centres, and Urban Public Health Centres. However, State Health Minister Veena George dismissed reports suggesting a change in the current names of these institutions as baseless.

Minister George emphasized that the current names of these health centres will remain intact, with only the tagline added as directed by the central government for co-branding purposes. Previously, Kerala had resisted the central directive, citing the union's refusal to allocate funds unless the rebranding was adopted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

