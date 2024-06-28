Third Case of Deadly Amoebic Brain Infection in Kerala

A 12-year-old boy in Kerala's Kozhikode district has contracted amoebic meningoencephalitis, a rare and deadly brain infection caused by a free-living amoeba found in contaminated water, according to sources at the private hospital treating him.

This marks the third such case in Kerala since May. Earlier victims included a five-year-old girl from Malappuram who died on May 21 and a 13-year-old girl from Kannur who succumbed on June 25. The latest patient was admitted to Baby Memorial Hospital on Monday.

One of the attending doctors stated that the infection was swiftly identified, and treatment began immediately. "We detected the amoeba in lab tests and informed the District Medical Officer (DMO), who promptly closed the pond where the boy had bathed," the doctor revealed.

Samples have been sent for further testing to a lab in Puducherry, with a printed PCR report pending to confirm the diagnosis officially. The doctor noted that the disease has a mortality rate of 95-100 per cent, and the boy remains in critical condition.

The quick identification and treatment were facilitated due to established protocols, given this is the third case. Medical experts caution that the amoeba enters the body through the nose from contaminated water. The Health Department has advised the public to avoid bathing in stagnant water and ensure proper chlorination in swimming pools and theme parks.

Previously, instances of this disease were reported in Kerala's Alappuzha district in 2023 and 2017. Symptoms include fever, headache, vomiting, and seizures.

