Naqvi Criticizes Congress and West Bengal Government in Scathing Remarks

In a sharp rebuke, former Union Cabinet Minister and senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi lambasted the Congress party, accusing it of carrying "the coffer of corruption as a coffin of sacrifice." He also distanced BJP from the National Herald issue, labeling it a legal step addressing past Congress corruption.

Commenting on the West Bengal violence, Naqvi pointed at a "communal attack on constitutional reform," alleging India's opposition parties, including Congress, are alarmed by this. He accused these parties of turning constitutional reforms into propaganda against communal harmony, leading to appeasement politics.

Naqvi criticized the West Bengal government, suggesting its response to the Murshidabad unrest has led to a complete collapse of law and order. He warned that appeasement tactics would further degrade governance. Meanwhile, CM Mamata Banerjee pledges financial compensation to victims, amidst rising tensions over the Waqf Amendment Act.

