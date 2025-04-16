Left Menu

Trade Tensions Mount at China's Canton Fair Amid US Tariff Strain

At China's Canton Fair, exporters are voicing concerns over halted shipments and dwindling sales projections due to the US-China trade war. Exporters are facing challenges from new tariffs imposed by the US, leading many to consider diversifying markets and relocating production. The impact is spreading beyond direct Chinese manufacturers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guangzhou | Updated: 16-04-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 19:06 IST
Trade Tensions Mount at China's Canton Fair Amid US Tariff Strain
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

Exporters attending China's largest trade fair, the Canton Fair, are expressing frustrations over stalled shipments and decreasing sales projections amid the prolonged trade conflict between China and the United States.

Zhang Haiyun, an overseas sales director for air purifier manufacturer Airdog, reported that her company ceased US shipments following President Trump's implementation of sweeping 145% tariffs on Chinese imports. The commercial uncertainty has left freight companies unwilling to process orders.

Despite postponement of most tariffs for three months, the duties on Chinese goods remain until a bilateral trade agreement is reached. Meanwhile, Beijing has retaliated with significant tariffs on American products. Many Chinese businesses are eyeing production relocation and market diversification as strategies to mitigate exposure to the unpredictable tariff landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025