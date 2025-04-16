Trade Tensions Mount at China's Canton Fair Amid US Tariff Strain

Exporters attending China's largest trade fair, the Canton Fair, are expressing frustrations over stalled shipments and decreasing sales projections amid the prolonged trade conflict between China and the United States.

Zhang Haiyun, an overseas sales director for air purifier manufacturer Airdog, reported that her company ceased US shipments following President Trump's implementation of sweeping 145% tariffs on Chinese imports. The commercial uncertainty has left freight companies unwilling to process orders.

Despite postponement of most tariffs for three months, the duties on Chinese goods remain until a bilateral trade agreement is reached. Meanwhile, Beijing has retaliated with significant tariffs on American products. Many Chinese businesses are eyeing production relocation and market diversification as strategies to mitigate exposure to the unpredictable tariff landscape.

