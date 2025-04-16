Trade Tensions Mount at China's Canton Fair Amid US Tariff Strain
At China's Canton Fair, exporters are voicing concerns over halted shipments and dwindling sales projections due to the US-China trade war. Exporters are facing challenges from new tariffs imposed by the US, leading many to consider diversifying markets and relocating production. The impact is spreading beyond direct Chinese manufacturers.
- Country:
- China
Exporters attending China's largest trade fair, the Canton Fair, are expressing frustrations over stalled shipments and decreasing sales projections amid the prolonged trade conflict between China and the United States.
Zhang Haiyun, an overseas sales director for air purifier manufacturer Airdog, reported that her company ceased US shipments following President Trump's implementation of sweeping 145% tariffs on Chinese imports. The commercial uncertainty has left freight companies unwilling to process orders.
Despite postponement of most tariffs for three months, the duties on Chinese goods remain until a bilateral trade agreement is reached. Meanwhile, Beijing has retaliated with significant tariffs on American products. Many Chinese businesses are eyeing production relocation and market diversification as strategies to mitigate exposure to the unpredictable tariff landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maruti Suzuki Achieves Record-Breaking Exports, Leads India's Automobile Export Market
India Intensifies Crackdown on Substandard Imports, Signs New Bilateral Investment Treaties
Trump's Executive Order: Easing Military Exports
India's Defence Exports Reach Record High
India's Defence Exports Soar to Historic High