Star Health Insurance Expands Awareness Drive Across Indian States

Star Health Insurance, India's leading retail health insurer, is amplifying its insurance awareness initiatives across key Indian states, including Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana. The goal is to ensure quality healthcare access for all, especially in rural regions.

According to Anand Roy, MD & CEO of Star Health Insurance, the company aims to support IRDAI's 'Insurance for all by 2047' vision by focusing on awareness, availability, and accessibility. Activities planned include educational workshops, community outreach programs, and personalized insurance consultations.

The insurer employs innovative methods such as mobile vans touring rural areas to educate individuals about health insurance. With activities reaching over 470 villages and targeting 2,50,000 people, Star Health continues its robust drive for health insurance awareness and accessibility.

