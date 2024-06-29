Gujarat's First VR Skill Training Lab Launched at KD Hospital

MediSim VR, a trailblazer in healthcare simulation training technology, has announced the inauguration of Gujarat's first VR Skill Training Lab at KD Hospital. The facility was inaugurated by Hon'ble Minister Rushikesh Patel from the Health & Family Welfare, Gujarat.

This cutting-edge VR skill training lab offers immersive, realistic medical scenario simulations designed for nursing students and healthcare professionals to practice essential procedures. Highlighted by MediSim VR's patented automated VR stations, the lab aims to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application.

Furthermore, as a Center of Excellence, the lab extends its advanced training capabilities to other nursing colleges across Gujarat, significantly augmenting healthcare education in the state. Dr. Adith Chinnaswami, Co-Founder of MediSim VR, emphasized the milestone, stating the lab will greatly enhance the skill development and confidence of students and professionals alike.

