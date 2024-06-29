Left Menu

Gujarat's First VR Skill Training Lab Launched at KD Hospital

MediSim VR has launched Gujarat's first VR Skill Training Lab at KD Hospital, offering immersive medical scenario simulations for healthcare professionals and students. The lab features advanced VR technology to enhance clinical skills and serves as a Center of Excellence, providing training across the state.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 29-06-2024 13:41 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 13:41 IST
MediSim VR, a trailblazer in healthcare simulation training technology, has announced the inauguration of Gujarat's first VR Skill Training Lab at KD Hospital. The facility was inaugurated by Hon'ble Minister Rushikesh Patel from the Health & Family Welfare, Gujarat.

This cutting-edge VR skill training lab offers immersive, realistic medical scenario simulations designed for nursing students and healthcare professionals to practice essential procedures. Highlighted by MediSim VR's patented automated VR stations, the lab aims to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application.

Furthermore, as a Center of Excellence, the lab extends its advanced training capabilities to other nursing colleges across Gujarat, significantly augmenting healthcare education in the state. Dr. Adith Chinnaswami, Co-Founder of MediSim VR, emphasized the milestone, stating the lab will greatly enhance the skill development and confidence of students and professionals alike.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

