Mahindra Holidays & The Job Plus Launch Nationwide Skill Development Program

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited partners with The Job Plus to initiate a skill development program across Indian communities and resorts, aiming to empower youth with hospitality skills and boost employment. This aligns with Mahindra's growth strategy and commitment to sustainable, inclusive business practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-04-2025 10:36 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 10:36 IST
Mahindra Holidays & The Job Plus Launch Nationwide Skill Development Program
The program will empower local youth with industry-relevant skills and provide direct employment in the hospitality sector. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, April 24: In a bid to enhance workforce capabilities in the hospitality sector, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited has partnered with The Job Plus to introduce a transformative skill development program nationwide.

This initiative aims to empower local youth with industry-relevant skills and provide direct employment opportunities, aligning with Mahindra's 'Rise for a More Equal World' philosophy. The program supports the company's strategic goal to double its room capacity by 2030, reflecting a strong commitment to community impact and inclusive, sustainable progress.

In collaboration with The Job Plus and the Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council under the RTD model, the program is set to create structured career pathways in hospitality. Leaders from both organizations emphasize the initiative's vital role in fostering a future-ready workforce while driving sustainable employment at the community level.

(With inputs from agencies.)

