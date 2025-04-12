Left Menu

Controversy Brews Over Naming of Skill Development Centre After RSS Founder

A political row has erupted in Palakkad over a skill development centre being named after RSS founder K B Hedgewar. The Congress lodged a police complaint against the BJP's district president for issuing threats. Protests arose from Congress and DYFI, expressing opposition to the project's naming decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 12-04-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 13:49 IST
Controversy Brews Over Naming of Skill Development Centre After RSS Founder
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The controversy surrounding the naming of a skill development centre in Palakkad has intensified as the Congress lodged a police complaint against the district president of the BJP. At the heart of the dispute is the naming of the centre after RSS founder K B Hedgewar, which has sparked protests from opposition groups.

The disagreement culminated in disruptions during the foundation stone ceremony organized by the BJP-ruled municipality, with Congress, Youth Congress, and Democratic Youth Federation of India activists showing strong resistance. The BJP district president's warning against Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil further stirred tensions.

MLA Mamkootathil responded defiantly, emphasizing his determination to continue opposing the RSS despite threats. Meanwhile, the Palakkad municipality's leadership questioned the importance of the naming dispute over the project's significance. Legal and political challenges are expected as the row continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

 Global
2
Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

 Global
3
Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's Cup Success

Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's...

 Global
4
Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025