Controversy Brews Over Naming of Skill Development Centre After RSS Founder

The controversy surrounding the naming of a skill development centre in Palakkad has intensified as the Congress lodged a police complaint against the district president of the BJP. At the heart of the dispute is the naming of the centre after RSS founder K B Hedgewar, which has sparked protests from opposition groups.

The disagreement culminated in disruptions during the foundation stone ceremony organized by the BJP-ruled municipality, with Congress, Youth Congress, and Democratic Youth Federation of India activists showing strong resistance. The BJP district president's warning against Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil further stirred tensions.

MLA Mamkootathil responded defiantly, emphasizing his determination to continue opposing the RSS despite threats. Meanwhile, the Palakkad municipality's leadership questioned the importance of the naming dispute over the project's significance. Legal and political challenges are expected as the row continues.

