Left Menu

Russian Opposition Figure Kara-Murza Transferred to Prison Hospital

Russian opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza, serving a 25-year sentence for treason, has been transferred to a prison hospital. His wife, Evgenia, reported his move citing his deteriorating health condition after surviving two poisoning attempts. Kara-Murza was jailed for repeatedly condemning Russia's war in Ukraine and advocating Western sanctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2024 18:25 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 18:25 IST
Russian Opposition Figure Kara-Murza Transferred to Prison Hospital
Vladimir Kara-Murza

Russian opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza, currently serving a 25-year jail sentence for treason, has been moved to a prison hospital, according to a social media post by his wife Evgenia. The 42-year-old Kara-Murza, who bears both Russian and British citizenship, faced imprisonment last year following his outspoken criticism of Russia's war in Ukraine and his efforts to lobby Western sanctions against Moscow.

His wife has highlighted his ongoing struggle with a nerve condition, a consequence of surviving two alleged poisoning attempts. The transfer has raised significant concerns regarding his deteriorating health behind bars.

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
3
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024