Russian Opposition Figure Kara-Murza Transferred to Prison Hospital
Russian opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza, serving a 25-year sentence for treason, has been transferred to a prison hospital. His wife, Evgenia, reported his move citing his deteriorating health condition after surviving two poisoning attempts. Kara-Murza was jailed for repeatedly condemning Russia's war in Ukraine and advocating Western sanctions.
Russian opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza, currently serving a 25-year jail sentence for treason, has been moved to a prison hospital, according to a social media post by his wife Evgenia. The 42-year-old Kara-Murza, who bears both Russian and British citizenship, faced imprisonment last year following his outspoken criticism of Russia's war in Ukraine and his efforts to lobby Western sanctions against Moscow.
His wife has highlighted his ongoing struggle with a nerve condition, a consequence of surviving two alleged poisoning attempts. The transfer has raised significant concerns regarding his deteriorating health behind bars.
