Union Health Minister Stresses Partnership for Post-2030 SDGs at 33rd PMNCH Meeting

Union Health Minister J P Nadda emphasized the importance of partnerships and multi-stakeholder collaboration in achieving Sustainable Development Goals beyond 2030. Speaking at the 33rd PMNCH board meeting in Geneva, Nadda commended the PMNCH's commitment to maternal, newborn, child, and adolescent health.

Union Health Minister J P Nadda has highlighted the critical need to maintain focus on accelerating progress towards Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and to prepare for the agenda post-2030.

Addressing the opening session of the 33rd Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (PMNCH) board meeting via video message, Nadda emphasized the power of collaboration among multiple stakeholders working towards common goals.

The meeting, which began on July 4 in Geneva and will conclude on Friday, will focus on advancing maternal, newborn, and child health, as well as sexual and reproductive health and rights, and adolescent well-being.

Nadda also praised the PMNCH for its unwavering dedication to the well-being of women, children, and adolescents, reaffirming India's commitment to this cause. Aradhana Patnaik, Additional Secretary and Mission Director (NHM), Health Ministry, leads the Indian delegation at the meeting.

