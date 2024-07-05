Swachh Gaon, Shudh Jal - Paving the Way for a Healthier Tomorrow

The Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS) unveiled an expansive two-month campaign on Friday, aimed at raising awareness about water and sanitation practices in rural locales. Dubbed 'Swachh Gaon, Shudh Jal - Behtar Kal,' this initiative dovetails with the National STOP Diarrhoea Campaign, which seeks to eliminate child deaths from diarrhoea through a multi-sectoral approach.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda originally spearheaded the STOP campaign on June 24, focusing on bolstering health infrastructure and promoting hygiene. Union Minister of Jal Shakti CR Paatil emphasized the campaign's significance, stating, "This collaborative effort underscores our commitment to public health, striving to reduce child mortality and foster a culture of hygiene."

Secretary of DDWS, Vini Mahajan, also stressed the importance of clean water and sanitation to achieving public health goals. She noted, "No child should succumb to preventable diseases like diarrhoea." The campaign's activities will include community engagement, water quality testing, and educational workshops, and will run from July 1 to August 31, aiming to make a lasting impact on rural public health.