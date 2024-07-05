Rwanda Secures $1 Billion in South Korean Loans for Development Projects

In a significant development, Rwanda's Finance Ministry announced on Friday that it has secured a $1 billion concessionary loan from South Korea. The funds are slated to support a range of projects, including those in transport, healthcare, and education, over the period from 2024 to 2028. This new agreement effectively doubles the previous four-year deal of $500 million, which was anticipated to conclude at the end of 2026.

The commitment from South Korea comes as Rwanda's government has outlined a total of 1.32 trillion Rwandan francs ($1.02 billion) in external loans for the 2024/25 budget. The funding is seen as pivotal for the nation's development agenda. President Paul Kagame, who attended a summit in South Korea last June and met with President Yoon Suk Yeol, played a key role in securing this crucial financial support.

With these funds, Rwanda aims to bolster its infrastructure and public services, marking a significant step towards achieving its developmental goals. The exchange rate at the time of the announcement was $1 to 1,299.7000 Rwandan francs.