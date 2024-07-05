Left Menu

Rwanda Secures $1 Billion in South Korean Loans for Development Projects

Rwanda's Finance Ministry announced a $1 billion concessionary loan from South Korea for projects in transport, healthcare, and education, effective 2024-2028. This agreement doubles the previous $500 million deal. President Kagame, visiting South Korea, helped secure the funding, critical to Rwanda's upcoming budget.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kigali | Updated: 05-07-2024 19:05 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 19:05 IST
Rwanda Secures $1 Billion in South Korean Loans for Development Projects
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Rwanda

In a significant development, Rwanda's Finance Ministry announced on Friday that it has secured a $1 billion concessionary loan from South Korea. The funds are slated to support a range of projects, including those in transport, healthcare, and education, over the period from 2024 to 2028. This new agreement effectively doubles the previous four-year deal of $500 million, which was anticipated to conclude at the end of 2026.

The commitment from South Korea comes as Rwanda's government has outlined a total of 1.32 trillion Rwandan francs ($1.02 billion) in external loans for the 2024/25 budget. The funding is seen as pivotal for the nation's development agenda. President Paul Kagame, who attended a summit in South Korea last June and met with President Yoon Suk Yeol, played a key role in securing this crucial financial support.

With these funds, Rwanda aims to bolster its infrastructure and public services, marking a significant step towards achieving its developmental goals. The exchange rate at the time of the announcement was $1 to 1,299.7000 Rwandan francs.

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
3
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024