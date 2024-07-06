Tinsukia Medical College Receives National Recognition
Tinsukia Medical College in Assam has been officially recognized by the National Medical Commission, becoming the state's 13th medical institute. The college will offer 100 undergraduate seats annually. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his gratitude to the medical community and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inaugurating the facility.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 06-07-2024 13:58 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 13:58 IST
- Country:
- India
Assam's Tinsukia Medical College has received official recognition from the National Medical Commission, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, making it the 13th institute for medical studies in the northeastern state.
A total of 100 undergraduate seats have been approved per year, announced the Chief Minister.
The milestone was celebrated as a significant step in advancing healthcare education and services in Assam. Sarma expressed his gratitude to the medical fraternity and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who inaugurated the facility during his two-day visit to the state on March 9.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Apurva Chandra Releases Comprehensive Healthcare Plan for Haj Pilgrims
Alyve Health Secures $5.5 Million Series A Funding to Revolutionize Healthcare
Olympus Capital Asia Divests Major Stake in Aster DM Healthcare for Rs 1,530 Crore
California Delays Healthcare Workers' Minimum Wage Hike Amid Budget Woes
Global Push for Better Healthcare Facilities: A 2024-2030 Vision