Tinsukia Medical College Receives National Recognition

Tinsukia Medical College in Assam has been officially recognized by the National Medical Commission, becoming the state's 13th medical institute. The college will offer 100 undergraduate seats annually. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his gratitude to the medical community and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inaugurating the facility.

Assam's Tinsukia Medical College has received official recognition from the National Medical Commission, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, making it the 13th institute for medical studies in the northeastern state.

A total of 100 undergraduate seats have been approved per year, announced the Chief Minister.

The milestone was celebrated as a significant step in advancing healthcare education and services in Assam. Sarma expressed his gratitude to the medical fraternity and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who inaugurated the facility during his two-day visit to the state on March 9.

