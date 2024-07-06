Tinsukia Medical College Receives National Recognition

Assam's Tinsukia Medical College has received official recognition from the National Medical Commission, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, making it the 13th institute for medical studies in the northeastern state.

A total of 100 undergraduate seats have been approved per year, announced the Chief Minister.

The milestone was celebrated as a significant step in advancing healthcare education and services in Assam. Sarma expressed his gratitude to the medical fraternity and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who inaugurated the facility during his two-day visit to the state on March 9.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)