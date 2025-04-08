Transforming Healthcare: Inter-AIIMS Referral System Launched
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences launched a new portal designed to streamline and secure the patient referral process across its network. This initiative leverages technology to enhance healthcare management, initially connecting AIIMS-Delhi and AIIMS-Bilaspur, with plans for national expansion to improve patient care and communication.
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has introduced a new portal aimed at overhauling the patient referral and healthcare management system within its network. Launched by Union Health Minister J P Nadda, the system promises a seamless, secure, and transparent process, leveraging state-of-the-art technology such as facial recognition and automated workflows.
The project, marking a significant step in healthcare innovation in India, aims to reduce waiting times and minimize errors while enhancing patient care and institutional coordination. Initially, the system will connect AIIMS-Delhi and AIIMS-Bilaspur in a pilot phase to refine operations and protocols before a nationwide rollout.
By integrating with the existing online platform for the Vishram Sadan allocation, the initiative also ensures accessible, quality medical care and a comfortable stay for patients. The government sees this as a key milestone towards its vision of optimized and accessible healthcare, with plans to expand the system to hospitals across the country.
