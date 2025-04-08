Lord's Mark Industries Revolutionizes Healthcare with US Market Entry

Lords Mark Industries Limited, a leader in diverse business sectors, has strategically entered the U.S. market through its subsidiary, securing an order worth around $1 million. This achievement highlights a considerable expansion effort and supports India's 'Made in India' initiative with innovative MedTech exports.

The company's order comprises sophisticated healthcare solutions like Contactless Remote Patient Monitoring and AI-based Early Warning Systems, both crafted in India. These technologies promise to revolutionize patient care through real-time monitoring, predictive analytics, and integration with Electronic Health Records.

Managing Director Sachidanand Upadhyay expressed pride in the initiative, attributing the US market entry as a testament to the company's innovation and excellence. With their products adhering to global safety standards, Lord's Mark Industries is set to enhance healthcare accessibility worldwide, paving the way for future expansions.

