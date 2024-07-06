Left Menu

Over 35,000 Candidates Sit for FMGE Exam, Await Results

On Saturday, over 35,000 candidates took the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) to practice medicine in India. The Union health ministry confirmed no incidents occurred during the exam conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) across 71 centers in 50 cities.

On Saturday, more than 35,000 candidates undertook the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE), aiming to qualify to practice medicine in India, the Union health ministry announced.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) reported a smooth conduct across 71 centers in 50 cities, with no untoward incidents.

The examination results are expected soon, with over 250 appraisers and a 45-member flying squad ensuring proper supervision. As per the Union health minister's directive, senior officers were present at all centers to oversee the process.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

