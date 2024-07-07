Himachal Pradesh Launches Pilot Nutrition Project for Women and Children in Una District

Himachal Pradesh has launched a pioneering project aimed at providing nutritious food to pregnant women and children up to two years old in Una district, the state's Health and Family Welfare Secretary M Sudha Devi announced on Sunday.

Speaking at a meeting, Devi highlighted that Himachal Pradesh is the first state to introduce the Women and Infants Integrated Interventions in Growth Study (WINGS) project. Initially, this project will be implemented on a pilot basis in Una district.

The project's objective is to monitor and improve the nutrition of pregnant women and young children at the rural level. Special nutritious diets will be provided to these groups to bring about positive health outcomes. Anganwadi and ASHA workers will play a pivotal role in identifying and assisting the target population to achieve the project's goals. Devi also issued guidelines to ensure the project's successful implementation.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)