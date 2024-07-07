Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Launches Pilot Nutrition Project for Women and Children in Una District

Himachal Pradesh's Health and Family Welfare Secretary, M Sudha Devi, announced the launch of the Women and Infants Integrated Interventions in Growth Study (WINGS) project. This pilot project in Una district aims to provide nutritious food to pregnant women and children up to two years old, enhancing their health with the assistance of Anganwadi and ASHA workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Una | Updated: 07-07-2024 19:26 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 19:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh has launched a pioneering project aimed at providing nutritious food to pregnant women and children up to two years old in Una district, the state's Health and Family Welfare Secretary M Sudha Devi announced on Sunday.

Speaking at a meeting, Devi highlighted that Himachal Pradesh is the first state to introduce the Women and Infants Integrated Interventions in Growth Study (WINGS) project. Initially, this project will be implemented on a pilot basis in Una district.

The project's objective is to monitor and improve the nutrition of pregnant women and young children at the rural level. Special nutritious diets will be provided to these groups to bring about positive health outcomes. Anganwadi and ASHA workers will play a pivotal role in identifying and assisting the target population to achieve the project's goals. Devi also issued guidelines to ensure the project's successful implementation.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

