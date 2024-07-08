Historic Kidney Transplant Success at GBP Hospital in Tripura

A landmark kidney transplant procedure was successfully performed on a 20-year-old man at the state-run GBP Hospital in Agartala, making it Tripura's first such medical achievement.

Subham Sutradhar, a resident of Ramnagar suffering from kidney ailments, had sought help from Chief Minister Manik Saha during the 'Mukhyamantri Samepeshu' programme for transplanting one of his kidneys.

Saha, who is also a doctor, took immediate action and coordinated with GBP Hospital officials. The hospital, following the Chief Minister's request, partnered with Shija Hospital and Research Institute (SHRI) in Manipur. A team of surgeons from SHRI performed the historic procedure.

According to GBP Hospital's Medical Superintendent, Dr. Sankar Chakraborty, the collaboration is part of a five-year Memorandum of Understanding, which includes training for Tripura's doctors at SHRI in Manipur. After three years, GBP Hospital will be authorized to conduct kidney transplants independently.

The Chief Minister expressed his delight, stating, ''Earlier, it seemed impossible to have a kidney transplant in the state. Today, this has become a reality. With the people's support, the government is committed to continued progress.''

